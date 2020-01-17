Skip navigation
Social Responsibility at Events, Up Close and Personal

A choir of homeless people performs for meeting groups in San Diego, and its members’ personal journeys are as impactful as their voices.

As either a meeting planner or an attendee, it’s always inspiring to hear about those who benefit from a group’s social-responsibility activities. This article from JunketsandJaunts.com provides a detailed look at one such cause in San Diego: a choir made up of people who are homeless or formerly homeless, and those who advocate on their behalf.

Named Voices of Our City, the group landed its first corporate-meeting audience by accident and has not looked back, performing regularly for various meetings and events coming to San Diego. The stories in the article about choir members, as well as the responses of meeting groups that have been entertained by the choir, are uplifting.

