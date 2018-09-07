Keynote Speaker Success Tips From Seth Godin, A Speakers Bureau, A Customer Keynote Service Speaker

Your keynote sets the tone for your entire event. How do you make sure the person you bring to the stage will deliver what your organization needs in a way that’s compelling for your audience?

Sought after keynoters and the co-CEOs at Executive Speakers Bureau weigh in on the do’s and don’ts of working with—or being—a keynote speaker, including advice on the collaboration between speaker and organizers, effective PowerPoint slides, and stagecraft. Read the story in Forbes.