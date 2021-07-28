Skip navigation
survey.jpg
Global Events Planning>Risk Management

Snapshot Survey: Is the Latest Covid Uptick Affecting Your Planning?

With new mask mandates in Nevada plus changes to CDC guidance, is Covid impacting your meetings? Take this brief survey on how setbacks in the U.S. pandemic recovery are, or are not, a concern.

It hasn’t been a good week for the pandemic recovery in the U.S. With a continuing rise in the number of new Covid cases, largely made up of the more contagious Delta variant, the country saw several disheartening developments:
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance, now recommending that everyone—including people who have been vaccinated—wear a mask when indoors in high-transmission regions.
• The White House announced that the U.S. was not ready to lift restrictions on international travelers.
• Due to a sharp increase in community spread, a majority of Nevada counties will re-impose an indoor mask mandate starting July 30. Everyone, vaccinated or not, will need to wear a mask in public places. This is similar to rules imposed in Los Angeles County on July 18.

MeetingsNet would like to understand how meeting professionals and the organizations they work for are reacting to these developments. Please take two minutes to answer our five-question survey. Thank you!

**Click Here to Take  the Survey**

