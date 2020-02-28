Registration Is Open for Risk360 D.C.

Are your events ready for anything? That sounds like a tall order, but it’s the job of a meeting professional to have a framework in place to protect attendees and organizations, whether the risk involves a weather situation, health issue, reputational catastrophe, or something else. At the Risk360 conference set for May 28 in Washington, D.C., join our risk management experts for a full day of education. Here’s what’s on tap:

Risk Assessment and Incident Response: Event/conference safety and security expert Gary Schuman of Informa Group will lead a session on hazard observation, conference preparations, and how to conduct effective risk assessments of your event—both before you book and once you’re on site. He’ll also explain the elements of a comprehensive incident-response management plan and share best practices for incident reporting and staff training.

Legal Considerations: Attorney Hugh Webster of Webster, Chamberlain & Bean will educate attendees on legal standards of due diligence and duty of care, how to transfer risk through proper contract language and insurance, and ways to strengthen your risk-mitigation contract clauses.

Crisis Communications: Little Bird Media’s Alex Plaxen, CMP, will talk about the key steps to effectively manage communications in a crisis situation. He’ll walk attendees through how to create a crisis communication plan with a focus using time-sensitive channels, including social media.

Codes of Conduct: Human-resource expert and lawyer Stephanie Davis will discuss how to create and enforce a meeting code of conduct (or ensure your existing policy has real teeth), and strategies for communicating the policy.

Early-bird registration for MeetingsNet’s Risk360 conference on May 28 in Washington, D.C., expires April 3.