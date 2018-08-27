MeetingsNet Debuts New Conference Dedicated to Risk Management

MeetingsNet, the meeting industry’s premier resource for news, business intelligence, ideas and more, today launched Risk360, a new one-day conference focusing on risk management for meetings and events professionals.

Risk360 will focus on real-life security scenarios, topical advice and best practices, and boots-on-the-ground information that meeting professionals need to know in today’s increasingly insecure world. This one-of-a-kind one-day conference features multi-perspective experts from the legal, law enforcement, and military training fields who will provide a full-spectrum exploration of safety, security, and risk management for meetings and events.

“You can’t be fully prepared for safety and security issues at meetings if you only look at them from one point of view," says Managing Director Melissa Fromento.

The speaker lineup for the inaugural Risk360 conference includes:

Tyra Hillard, Esq., CMP – an attorney and meetings industry speaker who currently serves as assistant professor, business and hospitality, College of Coastal Georgia

– an attorney and meetings industry speaker who currently serves as assistant professor, business and hospitality, College of Coastal Georgia Alan Kleinfeld, CMP, CMM – a member of MPI’s Security and Risk Management Task Force, Kleinfeld was trained in event security by the Department of Homeland Security, and is the Accreditation and Ordinance Officer at a South Carolina police department

– a member of MPI’s Security and Risk Management Task Force, Kleinfeld was trained in event security by the Department of Homeland Security, and is the Accreditation and Ordinance Officer at a South Carolina police department David Lau – a counterterrorism and security professional who currently delivers training to U.S. federal agencies, has spent more than 14 years serving as an international team leader with the Federal Air Marshal Service

“Understanding strategies for managing risk and delivering safe, secure meetings has become a required competency for today’s meeting professional,” adds Content Director Sue Hatch. “Risk360’s speakers will share the insights and expertise attendees need to feel more confident about their role and responsibilities in the risk management process.”

Convene is the Titanium sponsor of Risk360.