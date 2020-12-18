Skip navigation
GaylordCovidTests1220a.png
Indoor reception space at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tenn.
Global Events Planning>Risk Management

Marriott Offering Covid Tests for Meeting Attendees

The program starts January 5 at the five Gaylord properties and will expand to other event-focused Marriott hotels shortly thereafter.

Along with stringent cleaning protocols, social-distancing rules, and masking requirements all designed to minimize the risk of Covid-19 transmission at in-person business events, Marriott has added another element to the effort. 

The company announced that as of January 5, meeting groups using any of the five properties in its meetings-heavy Gaylord brand can opt for pre-event or on-site Covid testing of participants, facilitated by the host hotel through a third-party testing firm.

Possibilities include self-administered PCR tests, considered the most reliable but which require up to 48 hours for results; and rapid antigen tests that produce results in 15 minutes. Meeting organizers would pay for any testing services they choose; pricing has not yet been made public.

The hotel company is also providing groups with a pre-arrival health-screening questionnaire via a dedicated mobile app as well as daily temperature-check stations for participants to go through before entering the meeting space. 

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson noted that when testing is added to the other Covid-prevention tactics its properties employ, “it makes a substantive difference in safety, a provably reduced risk of virus spread.”

