The Legal Implications of Assessing Attendees’ Covid Status

Rewind to January 2020. We did not wear masks; we did not answer questions about where we had traveled in the last 14 days; we did not tell complete strangers whether we had experienced a fever, chills, a cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms in the last 2 to 14 days; and we certainly did not have our temperatures taken to enter restaurants, stores, movie theaters, or the workplace.

But that was before the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the United States on January 21, 2020. In the months that followed, our entire way of life changed. The World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. Public health authorities in the U.S. ordered most of us to stay-at-home. As a result, we began working remotely; we closed our restaurants, bars, and convention centers; and we cancelled events across the country.

Fast-forward to today. With the development of Covid-19 vaccines, we are now planning for the new normal when we are once again permitted to gather in public. For many organizations, this means planning a return to in-person conferences.