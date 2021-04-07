Hotel Workers Get Vaccination Incentives

In late February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its vaccination distribution guidelines, recommending that states prioritize hotel workers by classifying “travel accommodation” employees under Phase 1c of the Covid-19 vaccine distribution. The timeline for that phase can vary from state to state and hotels can’t mandate that their staff get vaccinated, but some hotel companies are doing what they can to make the jab painless.

In early March, Marriott International announced its Vaccination Care Program that rewards U.S. and Canadian employees at its managed properties who get the Covid-19 preventative shots. Employees receive the equivalent of four hours of pay once fully vaccinated.

This is similar to the approach Knead Hospitality + Design is taking. The Washington, D.C., restaurant group is giving tipped employees four hours of pay at regular minimum wage, nontipped employees four hours of pay at the regular pay rate, and salaried workers a bonus day of paid time off. Other organizations that have announced financial rewards for employees who get the Covid vaccination include Amtrak, Trader Joe’s, and Dollar General.

Caesars Entertainment is taking a different approach by bringing vaccination events on site at its Las Vegas resorts. The company will be offering 10,000 vaccinations for team members in partnership with supermarket chain Albertsons. The first events took place this week in the Pavilion Ballroom at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.



“As we are committed to finding paths to make Covid-19 vaccines easily accessible, Caesars is fully underwriting the cost of administering the vaccines for all Las Vegas team members, including those on furlough and union members,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. In addition to Rio, the company’s Las Vegas properties include Caesars Palace, The Linq Hotel, The Cromwell, Flamingo Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Nobu, Paris Las Vegas, and Planet Hollywood.