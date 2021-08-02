Freeman Fights Covid with New Mask and Vaccination Policies

General contractor and event-services leader Freeman is working to get ahead of the Covid uptick in the U.S. by implementing new mask and vaccination policies.

The company, with offices in almost 30 cities around the U.S., announced on Monday that, “Effective August 1, Freeman will require anyone on our property or show site to wear a mask and practice social distancing.” The policy includes union team members

In addition, the company has introduced incentives to get more employees vaccinated. Not only is the company providing financial rewards for those who get vaccinated, teams that reach their vaccination goal will get additional time off. Freeman employees must show proof of vaccination or submit to regular Covid testing.

“As a leader in our industry, it’s our responsibility to ensure we protect it, our people, and you,” wrote Janet Dell, Freeman president and COO, in an announcement about the new masking rules and vaccination incentives. “We hope our policy changes will cause others to join us so we can protect the return to face-to-face events and the thriving industry and work we love.”

Freeman’s announcement comes at a time when destinations around the country are fighting Covid’s Delta variant with new indoor mask mandates that apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of the country with “substantial” or “high” coronavirus transmission, some places are taking those recommendations a step further with mandates. Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Kansas City, Mo.; New Orleans; St. Louis; and most counties in Nevada are among the locations now requiring masks indoors.