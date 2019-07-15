Menu
Global Events Planning>Risk Management

Former Planner Publishes Risk Management Guide

A new e-book details a five-step process for approaching risk management for meetings and events.

Meeting planners with an interest in creating a risk management plan for their events may want to make space on their virtual bookshelves for a new e-book published this month, The Robson Risk Management Model (RRMM).  

The e-book details five steps for designing a plan—personal risk perception, risk identification, risk assessment, risk strategies, and risk evaluation—and includes examples and resources for each step. “I wrote the book to help event professionals take ownership of their risk management needs. The Robson Risk Management Model (RRMM) is a proactive and practical guide to approaching risk management for events,” said author Linda Robson.

Robson, who has 20 years of experience as an event planner, is now an associate professor at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. She’s a frequent speaker on risk management topics at industry events, including 2019 sessions at The Special Event, Meetings Professional International’s World Education Congress, and MeetingsNet’s Risk360 conferences.

The book, which sells for $40, is available here.

