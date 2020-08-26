Cvent Reveals New Pandemic Tools and Top Planners

This week at the Cvent Connect virtual conference, the meeting technology company released Covid-19 updates for two of its products, the Cvent Supplier Network and Cvent Event Diagramming (formerly Social Tables), and announced the winners of its Excellence Awards.

The Cvent Supplier Network, a searchable database of meeting venues, has several new safety-related features. Outdoor space and safety protocol filters now allow users to search only for venues that offer outdoor meeting space and/or provide health-and-safety protocol information in their venue profile. Additionally, the system’s meeting space calculator lets planners factor in social-distancing requirements. In September, the company expects to add virtual site inspections and interactive 3D floor plans to venue profiles.

Cvent Event Diagramming, a tool for creating to-scale meeting room layouts, now makes it possible to create socially distanced room set ups and automatically check all elements to ensure they conform to spacing and capacity requirements. Users can now add safety elements, such as temperature-check stations, hygiene stands, and social-distancing stickers, to the system’s layouts.

The Cvent Excellence Awards, now in its eighth year, are given to event professionals and suppliers in a variety of categories for innovative use of Cvent technologies. “Given the current environment, it’s more important than ever to celebrate and recognize those whose efforts are paving the road ahead and propelling our industry forward,” said Cvent CMO, Patrick Smith. The 2020 event professional winners are:

Cvent Partner of the Year: BCD Meetings & Events

Cvent Rookie of the Year: Campus Management

Best Return on Event: National Network for Oral Health Access

Best Event Marketing Strategy: FIS

Best Use of Mobile Event Technology: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Best Onsite Attendee Experience: Insperity

Outstanding Achievement Across the Cvent Platform: Penn State University

Strategic Meetings Management Program of the Year: Boston Scientific

Cvent Advocate of the Year: Kyle Flinn, University of Missouri Extension

Outstanding Achievement in Venue Management & Relations: Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits