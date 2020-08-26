Skip navigation
Menu
cvent-room-rendering.jpg
Global Events Planning>Risk Management

Cvent Reveals New Pandemic Tools and Top Planners

Here’s who earned 2020 honors from the meeting tech company, and the latest Covid-19 improvements to the Supplier Network and event diagramming software.

This week at the Cvent Connect virtual conference, the meeting technology company released Covid-19 updates for two of its products, the Cvent Supplier Network and Cvent Event Diagramming (formerly Social Tables), and announced the winners of its Excellence Awards.

The Cvent Supplier Network, a searchable database of meeting venues, has several new safety-related features. Outdoor space and safety protocol filters now allow users to search only for venues that offer outdoor meeting space and/or provide health-and-safety protocol information in their venue profile. Additionally, the system’s meeting space calculator lets planners factor in social-distancing requirements. In September, the company expects to add virtual site inspections and interactive 3D floor plans to venue profiles.Diagram Check (1).png

Cvent Event Diagramming, a tool for creating to-scale meeting room layouts, now makes it possible to create socially distanced room set ups and automatically check all elements to ensure they conform to spacing and capacity requirements. Users can now add safety elements, such as temperature-check stations, hygiene stands, and social-distancing stickers, to the system’s layouts.

The Cvent Excellence Awards, now in its eighth year, are given to event professionals and suppliers in a variety of categories for innovative use of Cvent technologies. “Given the current environment, it’s more important than ever to celebrate and recognize those whose efforts are paving the road ahead and propelling our industry forward,” said Cvent CMO, Patrick Smith. The 2020 event professional winners are:

Cvent Partner of the Year: BCD Meetings & Events
Cvent Rookie of the Year: Campus Management
Best Return on Event: National Network for Oral Health Access
Best Event Marketing Strategy: FIS
Best Use of Mobile Event Technology: S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Onsite Attendee Experience: Insperity
Outstanding Achievement Across the Cvent Platform: Penn State University 
Strategic Meetings Management Program of the Year: Boston Scientific
Cvent Advocate of the Year: Kyle Flinn, University of Missouri Extension
Outstanding Achievement in Venue Management & Relations: Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
2021-forward.jpg
Cheer Up! 9 Positive News Stories for Meeting Pros
Aug 24, 2020
covid-meeting-credential.jpg
Sign of the Times: New Pandemic Credential for Planners
Aug 13, 2020
SavannahMtg0820a.png
On the Scene at an In-Person Meeting
Aug 06, 2020
CovidDistanceDeviceHalo1.png
Guaranteed Social Distancing—at a Price
Jul 27, 2020