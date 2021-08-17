Convene Takes a Hard Line on Covid Safety

On September 13, New York City will become the first major U.S. city to require proof of vaccination for customers and staff at restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, indoor entertainment venues, museums, and other venues. That’s also the day that meeting and flex-office space provider Convene will institute the same rule at its 23 locations in six major cities.

Convene is requiring proof of vaccination for all employees, clients, members, and guests who visit any of its venues. Starting September 13, those who have received at least one shot will be allowed to enter; as of October 4, people will need to prove they are fully vaccinated—and that it’s been 14 days since their final shot. There will be some religious and medical exemptions permitted.

“We've had an overwhelmingly positive response to this new requirement so far,” says Ryan Simonetti (pictured), co-founder and CEO of Convene. “I'd say 98 percent of our responses have either been neutral or positive.”

As part of the event check-in process, Convene will confirm vaccine status. Guests should plan to bring a photo ID and at least one of the following forms of proof:

• State/city digital vaccination pass (for example, the New York Excelsior pass),

• A photo of their Centers for Disease Control vaccination card,

• The hard copy of their Centers for Disease Control vaccination card,

• International attendees can bring a photo or hard copy of an official vaccination record of a Covid-19 vaccine administered outside the U.S., including AstraZeneca/SK Bioscience, Serum Institute of India/COVISHIELD, Vaxzevria, Sinopharm, or Sinovac.



The company plans to release further guidance on the requirement in the coming weeks, according to Amy Pooser, global chief operating officer and chief people officer, in a statement on the Convene website. “Health and wellness are a key part of the Convene experience,” Pooser writes, “and we made this decision after consulting the guidance of the CDC, our healthcare partners at Eden Health, and the government entities at the local and federal level.”



Convene has locations in Boston, Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and London.