Climate Change Revises the Event-Risk Forecast

Event safety and security topics range from global pandemics to active shooters to medical incidents, crisis communication, and cybersecurity. But what about climate change?

As scientists document longer heat waves, changes in precipitation patterns, more severe hurricane seasons, an increase in wildfires, sea-level rise, and other impacts linked to climate change, planners need to consider increasingly unpredictable weather events in their planning process.

Here are a few ideas to help you plan around a changing planet.

Weather News

Let your hotel, venue, and suppliers know about your climate concerns. It’s the local folks who will be most familiar with recent weather patterns, so get their input and ask about their preparations. News stations at your meeting destination keep data on record-breaking weather going back years, so don’t overlook that resource.

Understanding how average temperatures, rainfall, or other phenomena have changed in particular months over the last decade can help you plan accordingly. The National Weather Service is also helpful and provides weather information to most local TV news stations.