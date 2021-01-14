Skip navigation
Menu
CovidSelfTest1.jpg
Global Events Planning>Risk Management

Affordable Covid Rapid-Test Kits Coming to Mass Market

U. of Wisconsin will be first private customer. Could meeting groups be next?

Now that pharmaceutical firm Abbott has fulfilled the U.S. government’s order for 150 million of its BinaxNOW Covid-19 test kits, the company is focused on producing tens of millions of test kits monthly for the private market to buy. 

Abbott announced this week that by mid-February, organizations such as schools, workplaces, and pharmacies will be able to directly purchase the tests, which cost $5 each in bulk purchases and produce results in 15 minutes. Each test is paired with Abbott’s free Navica app so that people who test negative can generate a temporary digital health certificate via a QR code that can be scanned at the entrance to educational, workplace, and other facilities.

The University of Wisconsin System will be the first private customer to secure BinaxNOW at scale, procuring 480,000 tests over six months for use at its universities and branch campuses.

There are two other types of at-home Covid tests coming to the market soon, from Ellume and Lucira. But when bought individually, they cost between $30 and $50 each.

Even with the availability of rapid-test kits, however, event planners must have answers for several other questions prior to resuming in-person events. Click here to learn those questions and answers.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Opening Image for Barbara Dunn.jpg
An Insider’s View of 2021: Contracts and Legal Issues
Jan 11, 2021
Opening Image for Sue Sung.jpg
An Insider’s View of 2021: Legislative Issues
Jan 11, 2021
Opening Image for Brenda Rivers.jpg
An Insider’s View of 2021: Risk Management
Jan 11, 2021
GettyImages-1213019898.jpg
IMEX Frankfurt 2021 Is Off the Calendar
Jan 11, 2021