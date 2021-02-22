Skip navigation
Menu
Global Events Planning>Risk Management

7 Takeaways from the Latest GBTA Poll

GBTA survey for Sue.v1.jpg
Start Slideshow

You can plan all the in-person meetings you’d like, but if corporate travelers are unwilling to travel, success will be impossible. Fortunately, sentiments are evolving rapidly as vaccinations and testing instill confidence in the idea of getting back on the road. The Global Business Travel Association conducted a poll of its members across the globe from February 8-15, 2021. The 779 responses reveal an industry that, while still in crisis, sees vaccines as critical to a return to business.

Find the full poll results here.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GettyImages-1281635877.jpg
3 Ways Our Industry Is Part of the Vaccination Effort
Feb 01, 2021
covid-testing-meetings.jpg
Can Planners Mandate Covid Vaccinations for Attendees?
Jan 27, 2021
return-of-travel.jpg
New GBTA Numbers on Return to Travel
Jan 21, 2021
CovidSelfTest1.jpg
Affordable Covid Rapid-Test Kits Coming to Mass Market
Jan 14, 2021