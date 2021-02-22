7 Takeaways from the Latest GBTA Poll

You can plan all the in-person meetings you’d like, but if corporate travelers are unwilling to travel, success will be impossible. Fortunately, sentiments are evolving rapidly as vaccinations and testing instill confidence in the idea of getting back on the road. The Global Business Travel Association conducted a poll of its members across the globe from February 8-15, 2021. The 779 responses reveal an industry that, while still in crisis, sees vaccines as critical to a return to business.

Find the full poll results here.