6 Products to Get Your Conference COVID-Safe

Mysophobia—fear of germs—used to be a relatively rare condition, but these days you can count on attendees being especially uptight about the cleanliness of the conference environment. Not in the pathological sense but in the pandemic sense: People want to get back to face-to-face meetings, but they don’t want to head home with the virus in tow.

In the months to come, meeting professionals will be creating new policies and stocking up on products that help people stay safe. Here are six ideas for creating, and even customizing, a safe and hygienic experience.