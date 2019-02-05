4 For-Sure Takeaways from Risk360 Chicago

If you’re on the front lines of managing the risks that face your meeting and events, spend a day learning the essentials of this critical responsibility. Join your peers, risk experts, and MeetingsNet for the Risk360 conference in Chicago March 5.

The Risk360 event promises attendees will walk away with…

1. Doctors’ orders. Risk360 speakers Tyra Hilliard, CMP, and Linda Robson are not just long on risk management experience, both hold PhD degrees, and are currently college professors, educating the next generation of meeting and hospitality professionals. Hilliard, who is also an attorney, will be diving into legal considerations around risk management, while Robson’s presentation will consider the elements of an emergency action plan and give attendees a better understanding of how to assess the risk of every event.

2. A case study from the front lines. Independent meeting planning company Meetings & Incentives Worldwide completely changed its approach to risk management after 50 years in business. Connie Nau from M&IW explains her company’s new strategy to work with a third-party travel security company and the practical ways it’s helping to manage risk.

4. A touch of adrenaline. People learn through experience, and Risk360 attendees will spend a piece of the morning in a desktop simulation experience that provides a first-hand understanding of the basic principles of emergency management, with time for questions and sharing.

2. A look inside Convene. If you haven’t experienced the new Convene meeting venue that opened in Chicago on January 31, Risk360 is an introduction to this fast-growing, non-hotel meeting concept. In addition to the property on 16 West Adams Street where MeetingsNet will hold its conference, Convene also has three Chicago properties under development at 233 South Wacker Drive, 333 North Green St., and 311 West Monroe.

Early-bird rates for Risk360 run until February 15. Visit the website for more information and to register.