Menu
AWE
Career/Life/Travel>Professional Development

Women in Events Announces Inaugural Leadership Conference

Elevate! will offer women an opportunity to learn, network, and share career stories.

The Association for Women in Events, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the professional advancement of women in the meetings and events industry, has announced that it will host its first women’s leadership event. Elevate! will be held at the Washington Hilton and the Conrad, Washington, D.C., on March 7, 2019.

Carrie Abernathy, CMP, CEM, vice president at Convenience Distribution Association and former Elevate! chair said, “Attendees should expect to be excited, motivated, and re-energized after this event.”

AWE is calling for professional women to share career stories that can educate or inspire other women, the application form to contribute can be found here and the deadline for submissions is January 14th. The one-day conference includes an evening networking event, speakers from women in business, and a headshot and makeover opportunity.

AWE recently announced new member benefits and board members.

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
solutions
How to Build a Solutions-Oriented Team
Nov 09, 2018
feng shui
Marriott International Takes Omoiyari Seriously: A Training Session Case Study
Nov 03, 2018
Jennifer Perry
Two Minutes with Jennifer Perry: From Account Director to Staff Development
Oct 31, 2018
process
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Embrace Process
Oct 29, 2018