Women in Events Announces Inaugural Leadership Conference

The Association for Women in Events, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the professional advancement of women in the meetings and events industry, has announced that it will host its first women’s leadership event. Elevate! will be held at the Washington Hilton and the Conrad, Washington, D.C., on March 7, 2019.

Carrie Abernathy, CMP, CEM, vice president at Convenience Distribution Association and former Elevate! chair said, “Attendees should expect to be excited, motivated, and re-energized after this event.”

AWE is calling for professional women to share career stories that can educate or inspire other women, the application form to contribute can be found here and the deadline for submissions is January 14th. The one-day conference includes an evening networking event, speakers from women in business, and a headshot and makeover opportunity.

AWE recently announced new member benefits and board members.