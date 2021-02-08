Skip navigation
Temple Bets on Meetings with New Degree Program

The Philadelphia-based university hopes to graduate flexible professionals prepared to manage both in-person and virtual events.

With all the Covid-related layoffs and corporate downsizing, it might not look like the best time to get into the meetings and events industry. Temple University disagrees—the Philadelphia-based school is betting on a promising career trajectory with a new Bachelor of Science in Event and Entertainment Management that’s launching as part of its School of Sport, Tourism and Hospitality Management.

While students will learn all aspects of event management—logistics, marketing, finance, risk management, and sustainability—the curriculum incorporates virtual- and hybrid-technology education as well. In Temple’s announcement about the new degree program, it cites both the desire audiences have to get back to in-person events as well as statistics from Trends Exchange that says the virtual-event industry is expected to grow from $78 billion to $774 billion by 2030.

“If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to be agile and flexible, and that’s especially true for anyone who wants to work in the event or entertainment industries,” said Christine Cleaver, an assistant professor in the school and founder of the new program. “This new program will equip our students with the knowledge and skills needed to become leaders and adapt as these industries continue to evolve and grow.”

Temple will begin the new program in fall 2021.

