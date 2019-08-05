Six Industry Veterans Acknowledged for Lifetime Achievement

The Events Industry Council has named six individuals as its 2019 Hall of Leaders inductees. They will join 131 industry executives previously recognized for their lifetime achievements since the program began in 1985. The new inductees come from a range of backgrounds, but all have made a significant impact on the meetings and events industry:

• Michael Dominguez, CHSE, (left) president and CEO, Associated Luxury Hotels International (nominated by the Events Industry Council Board of Directors)

· Anne Daly Heller, publisher, USAE (Nominated by Searchwide Global)

• David DuBois, CMP, CAE, FASAE, CTA, (right) president and CEO, International Association of Exhibitions and Events (nominated by IAEE)

· Ellsworth Milton Statler (posthumously), owner, Statler Hotels (nominated by USAE)

· Carole McKellar, MA, CMM, (left) vice president EMEA, HelmsBriscoe (nominated by Meeting Professionals International)

· Barry Smith, CMA, (right) executive director, Convention Centres Canada (nominated by International Association of Venue Managers)

Since 2012, EIC has had a second program to recognize industry excellence. The Pacesetter awards go to emerging leaders who are making an impact on the industry today. When honorees are celebrated September 10 in Las Vegas at the EIC’s 2019 Hall of Leaders and Pacesetter Awards Celebration, four new Pacesetter winners in three categories will take the stage:

· Young Professional: Robyn Davis, trade show strategy specialist, When I Need Help (nominated by Robyn Davis)

· Sustainability and Social Responsibility: Desirée Knight, CAE, CMP, director, education and meetings, American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (nominated by The Kliman Group)

· Sustainability and Social Responsibility: Chance Thompson, senior manager, Sustainability and Public Relations, Salt Palace Convention Center (nominated by AZano Inc.)

· Innovation: Frank Yang, PMP, CMP, CEM, director, convention marketing, KINTEX (nominated by International Congress and Convention Association)