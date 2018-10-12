Planners: Leadership Is Defined by Action, Not Title

Even if a meeting planner isn't the head of her department, there's still ample opportunity to be a leader within the organization. But there are certain behaviors that planners must practice regularly to be a true leader-—like the ability to put mistakes behind you and start fresh every day. Another key behavior: recognizing the best in other team members and bringing them into project in the right way, and perhaps even giving them some leadership responsibility of their own.

In a recent interview, Drew Dudley, a TED Talk presenter and author of the new book This Is Day One: A Practical Guide to Leadership That Matters, provides useful advice on how to practice those two key traits on a regular basis. Read the article in SmartBrief.