PlanetIMEX Wants to Chat You Up

The final part of PlanetIMEX, the digital alternative to this year’s IMEX Frankfurt show for the global meetings and events industry, launches on May 26 with a peer-to-peer videoconferencing feature that will operate until June 4.



Dubbed Networking Island, it’s the third online element of PlanetIMEX; the first two, Community Island and Education Island, launched during the week of May 11-15 and will remain operational over the next several months. IMEX Group has not yet decided whether to cancel the IMEX America show in Las Vegas scheduled for September 15-17.



PlanetIMEX's Networking Island lets planners and suppliers register for free for “Conversations with Brella,” a peer-to-peer networking platform based on self-selected discussion topics. Over eight business days, it will allow for casual business conversations on a one-to-one basis. Once registered, users choose from a series of topics related to the business events, incentive travel, and meetings industry; these were crafted combining IMEX’s 10 education tracks, findings from partner and industry surveys, and hot topics from event-industry media. Options include thought leadership, crisis management, destination management, event technology, future event security, and well-being.



The system then acts as “matchmaker,” using artificial intelligence to suggest people who are either topic experts or who have an interest in exploring the same subject. Users then define their availability using the built-in calendar and message each other to arrange a virtual meeting.



“We know that it’s connections and meaningful conversations which fuel our industry,” says Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group. “They’re the building blocks of our sector and one of the many reasons behind its strength and resilience. It’s important right now to connect with others from across our global networks—to talk, share advice, expertise, new skills, ideas, and support. As with all activities on PlanetIMEX, this is a managed experiment for us. We’re dedicated to offering added value wherever we can right now.”



Many of IMEX’s own team will be available for conversations through Brella, with expertise in sustainable event planning, strategic planning, industry partnerships, operations, education, finance, event tech, hosted-buyer programs, digital marketing, and more. Experts who delivered sessions at the recent EduMonday Live will also be available to share their insights.