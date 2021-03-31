Nominate a Changemaker!

MeetingsNet is now accepting nominations for its annual list of meeting professionals who have created a specific positive change for their organizations, their professional communities, or the meetings industry as a whole.

Clearly, it’s been a year like none other, and meeting professionals have had to redefine their roles and their departments or support their local communities in unprecedented ways. Our 2021 Changemakers list will celebrate the innovation and resourcefulness that has allowed this industry to survive and evolve against unfavorable odds.

Do you know someone who stood out as a Changemaker in the past year?

As always, we welcome nominations related to a variety of issues—from designing new meeting formats to tackling diversity to rethinking sustainability for events. Do you know someone whose meetings-related innovations, initiatives, or leadership deserve to be recognized?

Nominate a 2021 Changemaker today!

DEADLINE: Nominations are open through Wednesday, May 5. Profiles of the winners will run in the July/August 2021 issue of MeetingsNet as well as on MeetingsNet.com.

Questions? Please contact MeetingsNet’s Content Director Sue Hatch at [email protected]