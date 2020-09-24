New Job Board, Career Resources from EIC

Have you heard that the National Automobile Dealers Association is looking for a convention planner? Or that TXCPA Houston needs a continuing education manager? Both of those jobs plus others are listed in the new Career Center on the Events Industry Council’s website. With record numbers of meeting professionals out of work or changing jobs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the EIC’s newest resources are likely to find an eager audience.

In addition to the Career Center, where job hunters can post their resumes, apply for jobs, and sign up for job alerts, EIC’s APEX Covid-19 Business Recovery Task Force has released its third guide, “Resources for Workforce and Wellness.” The guide is jam-packed with useful information, making it a must-read not just for out-of-work planners but for anyone dealing with the stress and changes of 2020.

The guide is rich with links to resources for personal, financial, and career well-being. Readers can click through to job boards at 16 EIC-member organizations (in addition to EIC’s), scholarship programs, and industry certifications and certificate programs. There are wellness case studies—don’t miss the personal suggestions for books, podcasts, and apps from the Workforce and Wellness working group—plus detailed sections on duty-of-care standards and Covid-19 resources.



“This new accepted-practices guide and the online Career Center provide a powerful combination of resources for events-industry professionals,” said the EIC’s CEO Amy Calvert. “In a year of ever-growing challenges, these resources will support the wellness of our workforce and equip us to upskill and reskill to support the global economic recovery.”



The APEX Covid-19 Business Recovery Task Force has previously released accepted-practices guides to meeting and event design and health and safety at hotels.