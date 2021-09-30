MPI Creates New Micro-Credential Series for Planners

“The experience-based skills that long served as the only measure by which job candidates are evaluated is a thing of the past. Now, employers want to know your level of emotional intelligence, your sense of creativity, and your adaptability.”



That’s how Nancy Snowden, manager of educational experiences for Meeting Professionals International, explains the thinking behind a new online micro-certificate program unveiled by MPI this week called Eventwise: Critical Skills for Tomorrow.



Session topics in the 15-course series are focused on personal and interpersonal skills, including creativity and improvisation, problem-solving, persuasion, conflict resolution, network-building, global competence, and others. “While the global health emergency forced many meeting professionals to increase their proficiency in technology, [these] other skills are becoming increasingly critical for planners’ roles and their businesses,” according to MPI.



Available to both members and nonmembers, the series will run from October 2021 until December 2022 in the form of monthly 90-minute online sessions. For participants to achieve the Future-Ready Event Professional certificate, they must complete at least 10 of the interactive courses. Further, each session is worth 1.5 hours of CE credit towards the Certified Meeting Professional designation.



The bundled price for all 15 sessions is $499 for members and $699 for nonmembers, while the per-session price is $35 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Summary descriptions of all courses can be found here.