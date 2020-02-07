MPI and NCBMP Agree to Partner on Education and Events

The National Coalition of Black Meeting Planners, with members representing more than 200 national organizations, corporations, hotel firms, and destinations, has entered a partnership with 60,000-member Meeting Professionals International to jointly create content that both groups will present in webinars and at quarterly roadshow events across the country. Further, NCBMP members now have access to MPI chapters as well as benefits that include paying member rates to attend all MPI events and the online MPI Academy.



According to a blog on MPI's website, MPI is aligning with special-interest groups across the meetings industry and recently launched MPI Communities to meet the diverse needs of such groups within its membership such as women, the safety and security community, and association planners. The strategic effort aligns special interest groups and vertical communities for peer-to-peer learning and networking.



“NCBMP is focused on the empowerment and access to education for our current and prospective members. We celebrate MPI for having the courage and willingness to authentically collaborate as we seek to strengthen both organizations,” said Jason Dunn, NCBMP chair.



“As MPI continues to expand partnerships across the globe, we remain committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive membership,” said Steve O’Malley, MPI chair. “The partnership with NCBMP is an example of how MPI is working to personalize the experience for every member, and we look forward to this and other partnerships that support diversity.”