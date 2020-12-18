A Merger of Meeting-Job Search Services

Meetingjobs, a meetings-industry job board and placement service, has announced a merger with Cadre, an online marketplace where organizations can contract event-industry freelancers.

Over the last 30 years, Dawn Penfold’s job board has been a resource for planners looking for their next opportunity. Penfold will stay with the organization, serving as president of Cadre’s Meetingsjobs division. “It’s an exciting move,” she says. “We're pairing a well-established placement service with a modern-technology approach.”

Cadre, which launched in 2019, has more than 25 technology professionals and customer-facing support staff. With the merger, the company will be positioned to support a range of industry staffing needs, including permanent placement, long-term contract positions, and a variety of on-site, virtual, and hybrid event roles.

“Even before Covid, the event industry was grappling with how to compliantly engage its freelancers,” said Todd Taranto, Cadre’s president. “Recovery will no doubt be a bumpy road, but we want to be right in the middle of it by giving planning organizations an efficient way to contract its planning and event freelancers, and ultimately be a steady source of experienced talent when full-time hiring returns.”