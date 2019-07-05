Looking for Meeting Best Practices and Ideas? Listen Up!

Do you like to listen? Two new podcasts are lining up guests to fill your flights, commute, or time on the treadmill with meetings-focused trends and ideas.

The new In-Person podcast, launched on June 26, looks at best practices and perspectives around in-person marketing. The guests on the first three episodes are Lindsay McKenna, vice president of revenue marketing at Yext, who talks about how events can define a brand; Kira Willner, executive director of brand experiences at Barron's Group, on how events can energize a brand; and Hugh Forrest, chief programming officer at SXSW, with an episode called “Crowd-Sourced Content, Community, and Why Growth Is Overrated.” The podcast was created by event platform Bizzabo and is hosted by the company’s content marketing manager Brandon Rafalson.

The other new podcast on the horizon is also the brainchild of an event tech company. Swapcard, an event app and matchmaking platform, will launch its monthly Inside Events podcast on July 15. The first confirmed guests for the show will be Julius Solaris from Event Manager Blog; Nick Borelli of Borelli Strategies, a consulting agency for live event professionals; and Adam Parry from Event Industry News.

Other industry podcasts to consider:

• MICE Talk 360/Incentive Talk with SITE Texas started its monthly episodes in January. The most recent, posted in late June, is a conversation with travel health expert John Ayo.

• Off Site: The Meeting Planner Podcast hosted by Bizly’s Bryan Plofsky posted its first season in 2018, with 16 episodes between July and November.

• Event Tech Podcast, hosted by Brandt Krueger of Event Technology Consulting and Will Curran of Endless Events, has been posting steadily since 2013. It’s most recent show, on July 1, looks at whether the meetings industry is falling behind in the tech arena.