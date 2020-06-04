Late-August Industry Event Postponed, Goes Hybrid

Citing travel restrictions and other coronavirus-related challenges, Reed Exhibitions Mexico has replaced this summer’s IBTM Americas in-person event with a series of virtual events that will be held across the rest of 2020 and up to the next IBTM Americas planned for May 2021 at the Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City.

On June 1, the Mexican government ended the country’s 70-day coronavirus lockdown, but since then the Mexican Health Ministry has announced a one-day total of more than 1,000 virus deaths, bringing the national death toll to more than 11,000, and confirmed Mexico City as the epicenter of the outbreak.

In a statement, IBTM Americas Show Director David Hidalgo said, “IBTM Americas is evolving to a 2.0 version that offers the opportunity to continue delivering our mission through an always-on 365-day platform to do business, to network and to learn from each other.” More details on the series of smaller events will be announced later this month.

IBTM World is still scheduled to take place December 1-3 in Barcelona, Spain.