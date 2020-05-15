Industry Events Calendar: Disruption Edition

Considering the virtual format is easy on the budget, this might be the year you finally attend the events you couldn’t fit in your schedule in the past. But with all the date changes for industry conferences this spring and summer, it’s tough to keep up.

Here’s a listing of the new event dates; two are happening this week.

IACC Americas Connect

New dates: May 18-21, online

Original live event: June 29-July 1, Dallas

Society of Government Meeting Planners National Education Conference

New dates: May 19-21, online

Original live event: May 19-21, St. Louis, Mo.

Pharma Forum

New dates: June 15-19, online

Original live event: March 8-11, New York City

Financial and Insurance Conference Planners Education Forum

New dates: June 22-26, online

Original live event: June 24-26, Pasadena, Calif.

Professional Convention Management Association EduCon

New dates: canceled

Original live event: June 28-July 1, Montreal

American Society of Association Executives Annual Meeting & Exposition

New dates: August 10-14, online

Original live event: August 8-11, Las Vegas

Cvent Connect

New dates: August 25-26, online

Original live event: June 15-18, Las Vegas

IMEX America

Original live event: September 15-17 (still on schedule as of May 15)

Meeting Professional International World Education Congress

New dates: November 3-6, Grapevine, Texas, hybrid

Original live event: June 6-9, Grapevine, Texas