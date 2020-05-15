Industry Events Calendar: Disruption Edition

Considering the virtual format is easy on the budget, this might be the year you finally attend the events you couldn’t fit in your schedule in the past. But with all the date changes for industry conferences this spring and summer, it’s tough to keep up.
Here’s a listing of the new event dates; two are happening this week.
IACC Americas Connect
New dates: May 18-21, online
Original live event: June 29-July 1, Dallas
Society of Government Meeting Planners National Education Conference
New dates: May 19-21, online
Original live event: May 19-21, St. Louis, Mo.
Pharma Forum
New dates: June 15-19, online
Original live event: March 8-11, New York City
Financial and Insurance Conference Planners Education Forum
New dates: June 22-26, online
Original live event: June 24-26, Pasadena, Calif.
Professional Convention Management Association EduCon
New dates: canceled
Original live event: June 28-July 1, Montreal
American Society of Association Executives Annual Meeting & Exposition
New dates: August 10-14, online
Original live event: August 8-11, Las Vegas
Cvent Connect
New dates: August 25-26, online
Original live event: June 15-18, Las Vegas
IMEX America
Original live event: September 15-17 (still on schedule as of May 15)
Meeting Professional International World Education Congress
New dates: November 3-6, Grapevine, Texas, hybrid
Original live event: June 6-9, Grapevine, Texas