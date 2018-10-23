Get What You Want: The Woman's Guide to Negotiation

You may be a champ negotiator when it comes to hotel rooms and exhibit space, but what happens when it’s bonus and annual salary review season? The wage gap between men and women is no secret, and it holds true for the meeting industry. (Check out this early 2018 survey of independent planning companies in England, here.)
For female meeting professionals looking to wisely represent themselves in salary discussions, here are eight solid tips for negotiation success from Forbes.
0 comments
Hide comments