GBTA and ITM Partner on New Annual Meetings Event

The educational focus: strategic meetings management

On the final day of the Global Business Travel Association’s 2018 convention in San Diego, the association announced a long-term partnership with the Institute of Travel Management, a large managed business travel association in the U.K. and Ireland. The partnership begins with a new London-based annual event which will focus on strategic meetings management.

The inaugural event will take place in the Royal Horseguards Hotel on January 30, 2019. ITM and GBTA, as well as the broader GBTA European partnership network, will deliver the event. “GBTA and ITM view this as a natural next step, and an important one to meet the needs of our collective memberships in a post-Brexit world,” says Michael W. McCormick, GBTA executive director and COO.

Meeting Planning Toolbox
