Four Events, Three Associations, One Location

Learning, celebration, and business are all on the agenda for Business Events Industry Week

Three meeting and convention industry associations have co-located March happenings, introducing the four-event package as Business Events Industry Week.

Destinations International, the International Association of Exhibitions and Events, and the Professional Convention Management Association are collaborating on the March 23-25 lineup:

• March 23: Destinations International’s Convention Sales and Services Summit; PCMA leadership meetings
• March 24: The PCMA Foundation’s Visionary Awards; IAEE’s Women’s Leadership Forum
• March 25: Destination Showcase, a joint venture between Destinations International and PCMA

All events will be held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., about 10 miles south of Washington, D.C.
The associations describe Business Events Industry Week as “dedicated to community, commerce, content, awards, and advocacy in order to unite the global business events industry and to reinforce the power of business events to advance economies and social good.” Registration sites for the week’s events are not yet open, but more information can be found here.

Business Events Industry Week is just two weeks before Global Meetings Industry Day 2022 on April 7. That event, now in its seventh year, is organized by the Meetings Mean Business coalition as a day of advocacy to showcase the positive impact that conferences, conventions, and trade shows have on people, businesses, and the economy.

Association Conventions and Expos
