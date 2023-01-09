Five Reasons to Attend Catersource + The Special Event

For the first time, MeetingsNet is a content partner for Catersource + The Special Event, a conference that spotlights the ideas, entertainers, F&B, and speakers that bring the wow to your attendees. It’s an exciting addition to the MeetingsNet portfolio and an experience you won’t want to miss.

Why? Here are five reasons to join Catersource + The Special Event's "Florida Sunshine Tour" March 27 to 30 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando:

1. Cross pollination: Does it sometime seem like the meetings industry shows you attend are interchangeable year over year? Shake up your education and networking in 2023 with meetings-industry focused sessions plus a dose of special events expertise. Catersource + The Special Event brings the entire event industry under one roof for an exciting immersive experience geared to planners who want to make a wow impression on their attendees and stakeholders.

2. Need-It-Now Sessions: Over 200 educational sessions are scheduled at the show, with a MeetingsNet track promising takeaway ideas that will improve you as a meeting professional. Here are a few of the topics:

• Negotiating internet and audiovisual services

• Creating strategic room design

• Managing speaker and entertainment contracts

• Understanding the shift from meeting planning to event marketing



We’re also looking forward to an interactive risk-management panel, and much more. The full learning agenda is here.



3. CE Credits: Catersource + The Special Event is a CMP Preferred Provider. All sessions in the show’s MeetingsNet track, and many in the Special Events track, provide CE credit toward certification or recertification of the Certified Meeting Professional credential.



4. Booth Business: The trade show floor at Catersource + The Special Event isn’t the same old, same old meeting industry players. Walk the aisles to connect with entertainment companies, event services, foodservice providers, and all manner of behind-the-scenes services.



5. New Venue Ideas: Catersource + The Special Event is held at the Orange County Convention Center, but attendees can get outside the four walls of the facility and experience a variety of unusual special event locations in the Orlando area. For starters, there’s an afternoon tour of local event venues, then, from the Opening Night party to the annual Search Benefit to the Leadership Lunch to the Closing Night party, every celebratory networking event is a way to see how Orlando planners work their venues to bring out the best their city has to offer.