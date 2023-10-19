The CMP Certification Needs Updating—By You

A survey that will help shape and modernize the Certified Meeting Professional standards and exam is now open to all meeting professionals and will be available until November 12.



At a press conference announcing the initiative at the IMEX America show in Las Vegas, Amy Calvert, CEO of the Events Industry Council, which manages the certification, said it was time for the exam and accompanying study materials to be updated.



EIC is conducting the Competency Profile project, which incorporates input, feedback, and expertise from industry professionals via focus groups, a task force, and the new Job Analysis Survey 2023. In the survey, meeting professionals are asked to rate the importance of various knowledge and skills for a CMP certification and make recommendations for test content. The result will be an updated exam and accompanying study materials to launch in 2024-2025.



Current CMPs will receive one CE credit for taking the survey by supplying their name and email address upon completion. Meeting professionals who are not CMPs, but who complete the survey, are eligible to receive a five percent discount on the Sustainable Event Professional Certificate program, also offered by EIC. The survey takes about 30 minutes to finish and can done in multiple sittings.



The CMP accreditation is recognized globally as a certification of excellence in the events industry, and as a career enhancement. There are currently more than 12,000 CMPs.