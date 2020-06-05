Skip navigation
Menu
DiverseMeetings0620.jpg
Career/Life/Travel>Professional Development

As Businesses Start Reopening, Are All Employees Comfortable?

A recent study shows that people in minority groups as well as women have concerns that America will simply get back to resembling “business as usual.”

After three months of coronavirus fear, job uncertainty, and quarantine stress, the explosion of social unrest in the United States around the issue of structural racism has placed yet another emotional and psychological burden on countless people. For instance, recent research shows that African Americans, Asian Americans, and women are notably more tense, worried, and uncomfortable with returning to the work environment they knew before—and that includes the meetings environment. 

This article in SmartBrief on Leadership provides five questions that both meeting managers and their bosses must ask of minority and female coworkers—and event attendees, too—to gain the best understanding of their prior experiences in the organization, their desired experiences, and what they feel stands in the way of the latter. Action that comes from their answers will make people more comfortable and trusting, and thus more open to communicating, networking, and bonding with colleagues and managers at meetings in particular.

The present moment is an inflection point for every organization—one that planners and their bosses cannot afford to squander through insufficient or misdirected action. For further assistance with developing effective initiatives on this issue, planners can check out the Social Justice Training Institute. SJTI offers education through its own conferences as well as presenters for corporate and association meetings on how to build workplace diversity, equality, and justice.

TAGS: Meeting Planning Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
mexicocity.jpg
Late-August Industry Event Postponed, Goes Hybrid
Jun 04, 2020
SocialDistancing0520.jpg
2020 Priorities: Better Event Design, Attendee Confidence
May 29, 2020
PlanetIMEX2020smallA.png
PlanetIMEX Wants to Chat You Up
May 22, 2020
calendar-meetings.jpg
Industry Events Calendar: Disruption Edition
May 15, 2020