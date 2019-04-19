Menu
Big Upgrade for MPI's Digital Education—and It's Not Just for Members

MPI Academy gets improved functionality for finding courses, retrieving transcripts, extending topic conversations, and sharing recommendations.

In mid April, Dallas-based Meeting Professionals International rolled out its upgraded MPI Academy digital learning platform that hosts hundreds of courses for meeting professionals looking to earn clock hours towards the Certified Meeting Professional or Certified Association Executive designation.

The enhanced platform provides both MPI members and nonmembers with one place to go for courses and transcripts, and for tracking their past and upcoming learning activity as well as certificates earned. The system also offers course recommendations and the ability to connect on social networks. It's also easier to find specific content through a more intuitive search function.

Many of the improvements come from a partnership with Docebo, an enterprise-learning company that uses artificial intelligence to personalize content curation and streamline users' administrative tasks, then delivers that information through simplified dashboards. "As we evolve, modernize, and scale our digital education solutions, it's essential that we have learning technologies that can power the experience...to help us deliver a differentiated learning environment," MPI said in a statement.

To view the new version of MPI Academy, click here.  

