Are You Ready for Global Meetings Industry Day?

Global Meetings Industry Day 2019 is happening on April 4, and this year there are more than 100 official events in locations ranging from A to Z on the map, from a luncheon to honor Albuquerque Meeting Heroes to the Conference and Exhibition Organizers Forum in Zambia.

GMID is the creation of the Meetings Mean Business coalition to advocate for an industry with a $2.65 trillion global economic impact. Look for a local event here, or follow on social media using the hashtag @meetingsmeanbiz.

Here are just some of the ways the industry is celebrating.

Meeting Professionals International is livestreaming 12 hours of educational GMID events from all over the world beginning at 6:00 a.m. CT with an introduction and a presentation on the future of meetings, and continuing with contributions from Ottawa, Canada; Brighton, United Kingdom; and Kansas, Texas, Florida, and elsewhere in the United States. Speakers include MPI President and CEO, Paul Van Deventer; Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group; and Laura Hogbin, Hilton Hotels' director of sales.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is hosting an event to showcase how meetings contribute $9.8 billion to the economy and San Diego will be celebrating GMID with an evening at the Air and Space Museum.

There are events planned all over Europe, from several cities in Russia to the tiny island of Malta, but meeting professionals unable to travel so far can sign up for Manchester, U.K.-based Positive Impact’s webinar on how the events industry can align with the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Not on the list of events? Don’t forget to register your celebrations here.