The Art of Negotiation: Act Neighborly

Your approach to making the present deal will affect your success in future deals too.

In this strong seller's market, it's easy for planners to adopt a defensive posture as they negotiate rates, space, and other elements for an upcoming meeting. But business psychologist Art Markman stresses that "approaching negotiation like a tug-of-war damages your future relationship" with the other party, making the next business interaction with that supplier more difficult than it has to be.
 
Markman's solution: Treat your counterpart as you would a neighbor: "These are people with whom you have a relationship of familiarity and mutual benefit. You do something for them, like pet-sitting for a vacation, and they will, at some point, do something for you, like pick your kid up from school when you are running late."
 
To learn how to get to that place during a negotiation, read this article from Fast Company.
 

