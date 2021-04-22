Perfect Giveaways: 7 Fun and Fancy Hand Sanitizers

Hand sanitizers are poised to be the conference giveaway for 2021 and 2022, and there are plenty of fun options to choose from, including ones that attendees will want to wear, write with, and show off.

Meetings and incentives are on their way back, but attendees may still be wary of the spread of the Covid virus. While hand washing is still one of the best strategies for staying healthy, hand sanitizers are the next best thing, especially in a conference setting where attendees want to sanitize more often than they would want to leave the show floor. Keep in mind that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using an alcohol-based product that contains at least 60 percent ethanol.