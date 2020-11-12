5 Gift-Box Ideas for Virtual Engagement and Rewards

With in-person holiday parties gone, group incentive travel temporarily nixed, and virtual-conference planners in need of engagement ideas, merchandise suppliers are working hard to fill the void with gifts that enhance the online-event experience.

• One new gift-box supplier that knows the meeting business is Eventure. The company was co-founded by Dan Nilsen and Rob Adams, top executives at independent planning company Bishop-McCann, and has three themes for its boxes: connect, applause, and wellness, with two sizes of each. The smaller of the two “connect” boxes, for example, includes a face mask, whiteboard with marker, cold-brew coffee, snacks, and hand sanitizer. Customers also have the option to customize box contents.

• At Packed with Purpose, which curates gifts with a positive social impact, there’s a new lineup of gift boxes aimed specifically at online meeting attendees. The “Virtual Swag Bag” box, for instance, includes a mug branded with the client logo, premium coffee and tea, and individually packaged snacks.

• Maui Jim is known for its on-site gifting experience but has expanded its gift-card options as a result of the pandemic. The company now offers a live (or prerecorded) virtual group consultation to help attendees pick the pair of sunglasses that will fit their face and style.

• Winemaker Inglenook is boxing up three 100ml bottles of its red or white wines for private virtual tastings. (left) The online events start at $45 per person but can also add on a wine-trivia game or chef demo as part of the experience.

• If your audience is more interested in the hard stuff, Mixology Mixer launched one-hour online cocktail classes this year. For groups that select the “Spritz Around the World” class, for example, attendees receive a kit with dried fruit and flowers, grapefruit soda, Cedrata Tassoni soda, 750ml of elderflower liqueur, and 750ml of sparkling wine. And during the virtual event they learn to mix three cocktails: French Spritz, Italian Spritz, and Caribbean Spritz.