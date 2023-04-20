Skip navigation
Menu
SmallMtg0423a.png
Meeting Planning Toolbox

New Cvent Agreement Aids Small-Meeting Planning, Data Capture

The integration of Bizly into Cvent’s system allows for more of an organization’s small-meeting data to land in one database, improving management’s visibility into overall meeting spend.

Bizly, an SaaS platform for small meetings that have relatively simple logistics, announced on April 20 its integration with Cvent along with its new listing within the Cvent App Marketplace.

The integration allows for use of Cvent’s meeting-request form by planners of small meetings who use the Bizly platform. It also enables users to consolidate more of their organization’s meeting data into their Cvent account for a holistic view of their total events program, bolstering the strategic meeting management programs in those organizations.

“In today’s hybrid workforce, small meetings are more important than ever,” noted Ron Shah, CEO of Bizly, in a press release. “Integrating our solutions with Cvent is a natural next step in our evolution as we look to best support our firms’ mutual customers.”

Cvent users can enter Bizly directly from the meeting-request form, import contacts, and consolidate Bizly data into their preferred sotftware. Planning-department leaders can see that meeting owners are following protocols, finance teams can capture more data for budget reconciliation and reporting, and users can put together their own meetings with Bizly’s built-in guidance and concierge support. Cvent customers who opt into the integration can also extend Bizly access to their Cvent users. 

Bizly customers will initially be able to link data from a Cvent instance directly into the small-meetings platform through various application programming interfaces, or APIs.

The press release added that the companies will continue seeking opportunities to expand the mutual capabilities of their platforms.

Kevin Iwamoto Retires from Bizly
Iwamoto0423.pngAnother recent announcement by Bizly: strategic meetings management expert Kevin Iwamoto, the firm’s chief strategy officer and head of enterprise since 2019, has moved to a senior advisor role, effectively retiring after 35 years in the corporate-travel field.

Prior to joining Bizly, Iwamoto was senior vice president for business-travel advisory firm GoldSpring Consulting, and he previously held executive roles at StarCite, Active Network, and Lanyon. (View his MeetingsNet “Changemakers” profile here.)

Related Link: Nominate a Planner for MeetingsNet's Changemakers 2023 List

As a corporate-travel buyer, Iwamoto worked with Hewlett-Packard and Disney Worldwide Services and was an early advocate for strategic meetings management programs in organizations. He was president and CEO of the National Business Travel Association (now the Global Business Travel Association) from 2001 to 2003. Iwamoto says he will continue working in the industry as a speaker and mentor.

TAGS: Event Tech & Virtual Meetings
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
sustainabilitynews2.jpg
Sustainability Briefs: 8 Developments in the Greening of Travel and Events
Apr 20, 2023
Salerno-CSTSE.jpg
5 Tips for a Better Experience with an Event Emcee
Apr 18, 2023
call for speakers2.jpg
Seeking Innovators, Experts, and Educators in Meeting Planning
Apr 17, 2023
HotelEmployees0323.jpg
For Meetings, Wage Hikes at Hotels Have Upside and Downside
Apr 17, 2023