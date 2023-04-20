New Cvent Agreement Aids Small-Meeting Planning, Data Capture

Bizly, an SaaS platform for small meetings that have relatively simple logistics, announced on April 20 its integration with Cvent along with its new listing within the Cvent App Marketplace.



The integration allows for use of Cvent’s meeting-request form by planners of small meetings who use the Bizly platform. It also enables users to consolidate more of their organization’s meeting data into their Cvent account for a holistic view of their total events program, bolstering the strategic meeting management programs in those organizations.



“In today’s hybrid workforce, small meetings are more important than ever,” noted Ron Shah, CEO of Bizly, in a press release. “Integrating our solutions with Cvent is a natural next step in our evolution as we look to best support our firms’ mutual customers.”



Cvent users can enter Bizly directly from the meeting-request form, import contacts, and consolidate Bizly data into their preferred sotftware. Planning-department leaders can see that meeting owners are following protocols, finance teams can capture more data for budget reconciliation and reporting, and users can put together their own meetings with Bizly’s built-in guidance and concierge support. Cvent customers who opt into the integration can also extend Bizly access to their Cvent users.



Bizly customers will initially be able to link data from a Cvent instance directly into the small-meetings platform through various application programming interfaces, or APIs.



The press release added that the companies will continue seeking opportunities to expand the mutual capabilities of their platforms.



Kevin Iwamoto Retires from Bizly

Another recent announcement by Bizly: strategic meetings management expert Kevin Iwamoto, the firm’s chief strategy officer and head of enterprise since 2019, has moved to a senior advisor role, effectively retiring after 35 years in the corporate-travel field.



Prior to joining Bizly, Iwamoto was senior vice president for business-travel advisory firm GoldSpring Consulting, and he previously held executive roles at StarCite, Active Network, and Lanyon. (View his MeetingsNet “Changemakers” profile here.)

As a corporate-travel buyer, Iwamoto worked with Hewlett-Packard and Disney Worldwide Services and was an early advocate for strategic meetings management programs in organizations. He was president and CEO of the National Business Travel Association (now the Global Business Travel Association) from 2001 to 2003. Iwamoto says he will continue working in the industry as a speaker and mentor.