Michael Dominguez to Be Honored for Career of Service

You can’t make a list of meetings industry thought leaders without including Michael Dominguez, president and CEO of Associated Luxury Hotels International.

And when you think about in-demand educators, Dominguez is at the top of that list, too, with his data-driven sessions detailing the meeting and incentive-travel landscape.

He’s also among the leaders who, again and again, have volunteered their time for industry associations. If you drew a Venn diagram of board members over the past decade who have served Meeting Professionals International, U.S. Travel Association, Meetings Mean Business Coalition, Global Business Travel Association Foundation, and Financial and Insurance Conference Professionals Hospitality Partners Advisory Committee, Dominguez’s smiling face would be at the intersection.



He’s earned the respect of colleagues across the industry and approaches his roles with an energy and optimism that is infectious. For all these reasons, MeetingsNet is honoring Dominguez with its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.



We aren’t the first to recognize Dominguez for his contributions—perhaps most notably the Event Industry Council inducted him into its Hall of Leaders in 2019—and we’re unlikely to be the last. We are delighted, however, to add to the chorus. We applaud his service to the community and his professionalism, and we hope his example inspires other meeting professionals to get involved and share their knowledge.



Dominguez will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the leadership luncheon at Catersource + The Special Event, an Informa Connect conference and trade show happening March 27 to 30 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. As part of Informa, MeetingsNet is proud to be partnering with the show for the first time this year and has a full lineup of educational sessions planned.



For more information on the CE-approved education at Catersource + The Special Event, plus the showcasing events, speakers, trade show, and more, visit Catersource-TSE.com.



