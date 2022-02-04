Get Inspired at a Virtual Pep Rally

Looking for catering and event inspiration? MeetingsNet’s sister event, Catersource + The Special Event, is holding a virtual pep rally tomorrow, February 8, to celebrate its upcoming 2022 show.

Get a sneak peek at what some of the speakers will be presenting at the live event May 2-5 in Anaheim, Calif.—or tune in to see a virtual pep rally in action. (Could it work for your own event?)

Join the event Tuesday, February 8th at 2:00 p.m. ET to hear from catering and special events experts such as:

• Pawntra Shadab, vice president, Elite Productions International

• Shannon Jones, marketing, events and special projects manager, Butler Snow LLP

• Norm Bennett, founder, 24 Carrots

• Fausto Pfifferer, vice president, Blue Elephant Catering

• Reuben Bell, president, Blue Elephant Catering

• Robin Selden, managing partner/executive chef, Marcia Selden Catering & Events

• Jeffrey Selden, managing partner, Marcia Selden Catering & Events

• Justin Pasha, owner, The Cup Bearer

