Meeting Planning Toolbox

Get Inspired at a Virtual Pep Rally

Tune in for a preview of Catersource + The Special Event 2022.

Looking for catering and event inspiration? MeetingsNet’s sister event, Catersource + The Special Event, is holding a virtual pep rally tomorrow, February 8, to celebrate its upcoming 2022 show.

Get a sneak peek at what some of the speakers will be presenting at the live event May 2-5 in Anaheim, Calif.—or tune in to see a virtual pep rally in action. (Could it work for your own event?)

Join the event Tuesday, February 8th at 2:00 p.m. ET to hear from catering and special events experts such as:
• Pawntra Shadab, vice president, Elite Productions International
• Shannon Jones, marketing, events and special projects manager, Butler Snow LLP
• Norm Bennett, founder, 24 Carrots
• Fausto Pfifferer, vice president, Blue Elephant Catering
• Reuben Bell, president, Blue Elephant Catering
• Robin Selden, managing partner/executive chef, Marcia Selden Catering & Events
• Jeffrey Selden, managing partner, Marcia Selden Catering & Events
• Justin Pasha, owner, The Cup Bearer

REGISTER HERE*

*An access link will be provided via email prior to the event. 

