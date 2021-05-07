Monthly Free-Content Strategy for Upcoming Meetings-Industry Show

With IMEX America, the largest show focused on the business-events industry, set to reconvene in November for the first time in two years, show owner IMEX Group is beginning this week a five-part content-marketing strategy called Buzz Days, along with a networking platform called BuzzHub.



The first online Buzz Day happens across four hours on Wednesday, May 12, featuring three 20-minute presentations by “high-caliber speakers from outside and within the business-events sector, all of whom are united in their work to build and develop communities” through events and other channels. For instance, marketing and event managers from LinkedIn will discuss how they blended the strategy for the brand’s worldwide community with its events function. Presenters for each session will also answer virtual attendees’ questions afterward.



In between those talks will be topic-focused roundtables among attendees using the Swapcard virtual platform. “With our industry still in flux and expectations and attention levels changing fast, we intentionally added plenty of time and space for meeting people with shared interests and having business conversations,” says Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group.



Lastly, a panel of marketing veterans from SXSW, Wikimedia Foundation, and Association Chat will address this topic: “Events are not enough anymore. Why is everyone betting on communities?”



To be held once a month through September, Buzz Days programming starts at 3 p.m. London time (10 a.m. ET) to allow as many people as possible to watch and participate during business hours, given that only the panel discussions will be rebroadcast at a later date.



There is no fee to attend Buzz Days, but registration is required through IMEX BuzzHub. In addition to the monthly half-day programs, BuzzHub will present other specialist education, attendee roundtables, and networking opportunities a few times each month through September.



IMEX America is set for November 9 to 11 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.