How Businesses Use Instagram Stories

Marketers around the world—including event marketers—are finding creative ways to use the Stories feature on Instagram to engage with their audiences. Unlike the Instagram’s main feed, images and video posted to Instagram Stories disappear after 24 hours. These ephemeral postings can reach attendees or potential attendees with a quick hit of a speaker’s message, some behind-the-scenes images, or whatever else your imagination can come up with to share your event experience. Here’s some more to think about as you plan your Instagram marketing push.

TAGS: Association Conventions and Expos Corporate Meetings & Events
