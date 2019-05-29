An Online Community of Incentive Professionals Launches

A new online platform aims to serve as a support community for incentive travel professionals.

PX Exchange is a subscription-based service launched by Maritz Global Events that provides an interactive community for incentive planners. Some of the features on offer include checklists and templates to take the grunt work out of planning, forums for discussing fresh ideas, best practices and advice from peers, and access to discounts and other member perks.

The platform is called “PX” for program experience, and has three levels of annual membership: $199 for individual members, $599 for a premier membership, and $1,499 for a corporate membership which includes five user accounts.

Chris Galloway, vice president and general manager at Maritz Global Events, said in a statement, “Individuals who own or manage incentive programs without a large team or a third-party resource have really been left out of the design skillset our industry can offer. PX Exchange brings those industry insights, resources, and expertise to their fingertips.”

More information on PX Exchange can be found here.