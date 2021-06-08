Meetings on the Cusp of Normal

The Incentive Research Foundation Invitational, held June 2-5 at the JW Marriott Marco Island (Fla.) Resort, was one of the first industry events to gather since vaccination rates were high enough to begin loosening the strict regulations required for safe meeting design. In a last-minute change before the event, in conjunction with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the IRF announced that vaccinated attendees could attend all events mask-free. Still, many safety protocols remained in place. Here’s how the IRF Invitational looked different—and quite similar to—events in the pre-pandemic era.