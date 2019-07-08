Major Incentive Travel Company Bought by InComm

Meridian Loyalty, a full-service incentive house based in St. Louis, has been acquired by InComm, an Atlanta-based company focused on prepaid cards and the technology behind them.

The move expands InComm’s loyalty business from physical and digital gift cards to end-to-end incentive and engagement programs that include travel rewards in addition to merchandise.

This announcement follows InComm’s June 3 acquisition of Hallmark Connections, the business-to-business incentives subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., focused on incentive programs built around physical and digital gift cards.

Chief Operating Officer Deb Hill-Jablonski is Meridian’s most senior person moving over to InComm. She will be vice president of business operations at the new InComm Incentives division and Meg Proskey, Meridian’s vice president of group travel, will keep her title and role. Meridian’s President and Chairman Sam Toumayan has not joined InComm. Brian Parlotto, an eight-year InComm veteran, will lead the new division, which includes all of Meridian’s group travel, incentive, and loyalty business; InComm Digital Solutions; Hallmark Business Connections; and Gift Card Impressions, acquired a year ago, which provides gift card packaging and digital gifting solutions.

In 2018, Meridian planned and executed 69 corporate meetings and 100 incentive travel programs, half of which were outside the U.S., representing approximately 60,000 room nights.