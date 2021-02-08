6 Trends in a Changing Incentive Landscape

The Incentive Research Foundation’s annual outlook report provides insight for navigating what will be a most unusual year.

The Incentive Research Foundation released its annual trends report at the end of January, highlighting the issues affecting incentive and recognition programs in 2021.

“The IRF 2021 Trends Report explores how incentive programs will need to be reimagined to motivate a changing workforce, accelerate recovery, and meet the evolving goals of post-pandemic companies,” said IRF President Stephanie Harris.

We’ve got an overview of six key issues having an impact on incentive planning for the year ahead, and the full report is available here.